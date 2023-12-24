Metra

Metra offers holiday service schedules for Christmas Day

Metra is reminding passengers that they will be operating on their Sunday/holiday schedule on Christmas Day Monday, impacting service on multiple lines.

According to the agency, one-day passes will be available for $7, and will allow for unlimited travel on lines for the holiday.

The Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor and North-Central Service lines will not offer service on Christmas, according to the agency.

More information on the Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest, Metra Electric, Rock Island, BNSF, Milwaukee District West and Union Pacific West schedules can be found on Metra’s website and on the Ventra app.

