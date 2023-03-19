Metra Adding Extra Trains to UP Northwest Line Due to Kennedy Expressway Construction

With a years-long construction project on the Kennedy Expressway slated to begin Monday, likely causing major delays and increased travel times, Metra is taking action in hope of alleviating headaches for drivers.

Starting on April 3, the commuter rail service will add 12 existing trains to its Union Pacific Northwest Line each weekday, according to a news release. The revised schedule will provide commuters train service at least every 30 minutes during the morning and evening rush hours, along with hourly service at most stations during off peak hours.

“Metra has been monitoring ridership as well as customer feedback, and these schedule changes respond to ridership trends and increase capacity and convenience by expanding peak period as well as off-peak service,” Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a news release. “And with a major multiyear rehab project scheduled to start on the Kennedy Expressway, this new schedule allows Metra to provide more commuters with a viable and much less stressful alternative to driving.”

As part of the expansion, three new trains will depart Chicago between 3 and 5 p.m., with one train set to leave for McHenry at 3:22 p.m., according to Metra. Additional express service options will be added for Arlington Heights commuters, with a new inbound train scheduled to depart at 7:25 a.m. and an additional outbound train scheduled for 5:07 p.m.