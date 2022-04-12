Metra Deploys ‘Additional Resources' Following Brooklyn Subway Shooting

After a shooting left several people shot on a Brooklyn subway Tuesday, Metra said it has deployed additional resources to its Chicago-area trains and stations.

"We remain as vigilant as ever about safety and security issues, and, as a precaution, we have deployed additional resources today," the rail agency said in a statement.

The agency asked riders and the public to report suspicious activity to Metra police at (312) 322-2800 or through the Metra COPS app.

Meanwhile, Chicago Transit Authority said no threats have been reported to its agency following the news.

"There are no reports of any threats against CTA," the agency said in a statement soon after the New York shooting was reported.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that they "stand with the people of New York City" following the shooting and is "closely monitoring" the events.

"The Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring the events in New York City. While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, CPD will maintain the appropriate resources to ensure safety on the public transit system," CPD said in the statement.

At least eight people were shot Tuesday on a Brooklyn subway by a man in an orange construction vest, possibly wearing a gas mask, who may have tossed a smoke canister on the platform to distract the rush hour crowd, according to fire and senior law enforcement officials. They stress the investigation is preliminary.

The shooter was not in custody an hour and a half after he opened fire on the train at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park. All eight victims were believed to have been in the same car.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy.

The NYPD is leading the investigation. Federal investigators with ATF and HSI are also on the scene.