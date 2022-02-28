Metra, CTA Remind Riders That Masks Are Still Required Despite Mandates Lifting

As mask mandates are lifted throughout Illinois and Chicago on Monday, face coverings will no longer be required in many places, but mask policies remain in place for public transportation and Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority are reminding riders of that.

The new guidelines do not change the federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

The Chicago Transit Authority reminded travelers Saturday that masks are still required on public buses and trains, as well as within the station.

Remember: Per federal mandate, everyone must wear masks while on a CTA bus, train or station, even if you're vaccinated. Stay safe out there and be sure to do your part to protect yourself and those around you. pic.twitter.com/04T79vysLY — cta (@cta) February 26, 2022

Metra also issued an alert to riders Monday morning.

Per TSA mandate, face masks are still required on all public transportation through March 18th. Thank you for continuing to protect yourself and others onboard Metra. pic.twitter.com/OEpigQhs0D — Metra (@Metra) February 28, 2022

Both Illinois and Chicago lifted their mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations Monday.

Here's what you should know as the mandates are removed.

Illinois also announced the state will widely align with the new CDC guidance, as well as remove the school mask mandate starting Monday.