Metra, CTA Remind Riders That Masks Are Still Required Despite Mandates Lifting

In accordance with federal requirements, masks will still be mandated on public transportation

As mask mandates are lifted throughout Illinois and Chicago on Monday, face coverings will no longer be required in many places, but mask policies remain in place for public transportation and Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority are reminding riders of that.

The new guidelines do not change the federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

The Chicago Transit Authority reminded travelers Saturday that masks are still required on public buses and trains, as well as within the station.

Metra also issued an alert to riders Monday morning.

Both Illinois and Chicago lifted their mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations Monday.

Here's what you should know as the mandates are removed.

Illinois also announced the state will widely align with the new CDC guidance, as well as remove the school mask mandate starting Monday.

