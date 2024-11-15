Metra, CTA and Pace warn of possible 40% service cuts starting in 2027

Chicago-area transit agencies could encounter a decline in service of up to 40% in the coming years, leadership announced this week, citing the upcoming end of COVID-19 pandemic funding.

Metra, Pace and CTA - along with other transit agencies nationwide - are bracing for a fiscal cliff in 2026, when pandemic aid runs out. As a result, service could be reduced by as much as 40% by 2027.

Metra was the first transit agency to address the issue - during a board meeting on Wednesday - where members discussed the significant assistance the agency has received through pandemic relief funds.

Transportation experts insist such a cut, if it were to occur, would be felt seven days a week on all levels of transportation.

"One thing you know, with a 40% cut is you just can't trim some rush hour trains, some late night trains," said DePaul University Professor Joe Schwieterman, an expert in transportation, public policy and urban planning. "It's going to cut into the basic service level we have - hourly service, or even better, on on some lines, and that probably won't be sustained."

Multiple riders said they're stunned by the possibility.

"Shocks me because... there's a lot of people on my train every day," one said. "So I don't know what those other people are going to do either once that's taken away."

"They've cut the fares so much now that trying to gain ridership back that I think something's gotta work," another rider stated. "And if they can't do it by cutting fares to bring people back, they'll just have to do it."

The RTA has called on state officials to offer a possible remedy.

"This was an issue that we were walking towards, but the pandemic really accelerated it so absolutely, the state will have to help create a solution here that maintains or potentially even enhances our transit system," said Maulik Vaishnav, RTA senior deputy executive director.