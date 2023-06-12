Head's up, suburban commuters: Your train to and from the city may be delayed as much as 30 minutes Monday through Friday this week, Metra says.

Union Pacific, which owns three lines Metra that operates on, is undertaking a five-day construction project between Barrington and Crystal Lake on the UP Northwest Line, a Friday press release said. As part of the project, the railroad will replace approximately 116,000 ties between Chicago and Harvard, an repairs service that is "essential" and "must be done at regular intervals to maintain track speeds and service levels."

REMINDER: Midday trains on the UP-NW Line may be delayed by up to 30 minutes starting Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16, due to a Union Pacific Railroad tie replacement project between Barrington and Crystal Lake.



According to officials, work on the section between Barrington and Crystal Lake is expected to have a more substantial impact on delays due to an older signal system with fewer locations where trains can switch between tracks.

The transit agency estimates that from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, it could take trains up to 30 minutes longer than usual to travel through the work zone.

"Additional delays are anticipated as the work progresses" beyond this week, Metra said.

This isn't the only reason delays could be more frequent next week. Crews will be reconstructing existing grade crossings at Main Street in Barrington. Metra says undertaking both projects simultaneously will help reduce the overall impact on service.

The UP Northwest Line travels to and from Harvard and Chicago, stopping in Crystal Lake and Barrington, as well as Woodstock, McHenry, Palatine, Arlington Heights and Des Plaines.