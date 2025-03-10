Metra considers renaming lines, changing maps for Chicago area

Metra is considering renaming its lines in the Chicago area.

The rail agency has released a survey to gauge public feedback on the potential changes, saying it aims to "make the system easier to understand for new and occasional riders."

The move comes as Metra takes control of three lines previously operated by the Union Pacific Railroad, which runs the Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines. Metra said "UP no longer wants to run passenger trains" and Metra "will begin to directly run the service" this spring. As part of the transition, “Union Pacific” will be phased out of the three line names.

"Renaming the three UP lines presents Metra with an opportunity to reconsider all its line names, which follow no logical or consistent pattern," Metra said in a release. "Many are named after freight railroads that used to or still operate the service, while some are named for directions, or how trains are powered, or their location in a historic corridor. On maps, signs, and timetables, each line uses a different color. The result can be confusing for new users, and for those who have limited proficiency with English."

The agency noted, for example, that two lines have Milwaukee in their names because they were once part of the Milwaukee Road, though they don't run to that city.

When taking the survey, riders will be asked about multiple options for changes.

Option 1 groups Metra line names by "cardinal direction and coordinates line colors by downtown station."

Line names would be grouped based on the part of the region the line serves.

North Side and North Suburban lines

UPN, MDN, NCS, UPNW 'N' and a number West Side and West Suburban lines

MDW, UPW, BNSF 'W' and a number South Side and South Suburban lines

HC, SWS, RI, ME 'S' and a number

Line colors would then be "coordinated by downtown station, based on the downtown terminal that the line serves."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Ogilvie Transportation Center lines

UPN, UPNW, UPW Ogilvie Green Union Station lines

BNSF, HC, MDN, MDW, NCS, SWS Union Gold LaSalle Street Station lines

RI LaSalle Orange Millennium Station lines

ME Millennium Grey

Option 2 would utilize the letter "M" for Metra, paired with a number. The lines would be numbered in counterclockwise order based on how they converge in downtown Chicago. It would also use a single color for the entire system.

"Metra believes developing clear and consistent line names may make the system easier to understand and encourage infrequent and first-time riders to ride more often," the rail agency said. "Research indicates that seven out of 10 customers ride once a month or less, while four out of 10 ride only once a year."

The company already plans to replace a variety of signs systemwide by early 2029.

"It makes practical and economic sense to also consider changing the line names as part of this effort," the company said.

Riders can take the survey at metra.com/LineNames. They will also be available at the following locations:

March 11: Chicago Union Station

March 12: Ogilvie Transportation Center

March 13: Millennium Station and LaSalle Street Station

The survey will ask riders to choose between three options: