Metra Cancels Thursday Evening Train Routes on 4 Chicago-Area Lines Ahead of Potential Rail Worker Strike

In preparation for a potential freight rail worker strike Friday, Metra on Wednesday said it will to curtail service for several Chicago-area train lines beginning Thursday night.

The affected lines are Metra's BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific West and Union Pacific Northwest.

According to a statement from Metra, the following BNSF trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept. 15:

Inbound trains 1296, 1298, 1300 and 1302 are canceled (all depart Aurora after 8 p.m.)

Outbound trains 1289, 1291 1293 and 1295 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

The following Union Pacific trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:

Inbound trains 372 and 374 are canceled (all depart Waukegan after 10 p.m.)

Outbound trains 371, 373, 375 and 377 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

The following Union Pacific Northwest trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:

Inbound trains 666 and 668 are canceled (all depart after 9:30 p.m.)

Outbound trains 661,663,665 and 601 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

The following Union Pacific West trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:

Inbound train 68 is canceled (departs Elburn after 9:15 p.m.)

Outbound trains 69 and 71 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

According to a statement from Metra, if rail workers head to the picket lines Friday the cancellations will continue and service will be completely suspended.

“If the work stoppage occurs, there will be no service Friday on the BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines," the statement says.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.