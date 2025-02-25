Downers Grove

Metra BNSF train in Downers Grove strikes pedestrian; 2nd time in less than 24 hours

The incident is the second time in less than 24 hours a Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian in the area

Suburban Metra trains were stopped in Downers Grove and delays were expected Tuesday morning after a train on the BNSF line headed to Union Station in Chicago struck a pedestrian.

A Metra spokesperson confirmed BNSF train #1228 struck a pedestrian around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, with officials saying the duration of the delays were "unknown." According to the Village of Downers Grove and the Downers Grove Police Department, the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

According to an alert on Metra's website, inbound and outbound BNSF trains were halted near Main Street in Downers Grove due to the incident, with officials saying extensive delays for some trains were anticipated.

The incident is the second time in less than 24 hours a BNSF train struck a pedestrian in the same area.

Around 4:40 p.m. Monday, BNSF outbound trains were stopped near Main Street in Downers Grove due to train #1272 striking a pedestrian, according to an alert. Both inbound and outbound trains experienced "extensive delays" as a result, Metra said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

