Metra BNSF Train in Clarendon Hills Collides With Semi on Tracks, Coroner Called to Scene

An inbound Metra BNSF train traveling from Aurora to Chicago struck a semi-truck on the tracks at Prospect Ave. in Clarendon Hills Wednesday, according to Metra officials.

Just before 9 a.m., Metra reported BNSF train 1242 "will terminate at Clarendon Hills due to striking a vehicle."

Delays are expected, and other inbound trains will accommodate passengers, Metra said in a tweet.

The DuPage County Coroner has been called to the scene, according to officials.

The Clarendon Hills Police Department is setting up media staging to provide more information on the north side of the tracks, at 1 N. Prospect Ave.

More details were not immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.