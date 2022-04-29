Metra BNSF Train Fatally Strikes Pedestrian Near Naperville Station

An inbound Metra BNSF train traveling from Aurora to Chicago's Union Station fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday morning, according to officials.

Around 6 a.m., Metra says train #1214 hit a pedestrian near the Naperville stop. The collision was later confirmed fatal by authorities.

The train had no passengers at the time, the Chicago-Sun Times reports.

Trains are not stopping at the Naperville station until further notice and delays are expected, according to Metra.

Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, pedestrian incident. There one track open between Lisle and Aurora so trains may incur more delay time in that area. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) April 29, 2022

According to Metra, "In the event of an incident involving a pedestrian or vehicle, a team of railroad and emergency personnel must respond. Representatives from local and/or Metra police departments, paramedics, fire departments, the coroner and railroad supervisors all arrive on the scene to perform their specific duties. Once on scene, the first priority is for the police and the coroner to conduct their investigation."

No additional details were immediately available.