Metra Announces Return to Alternate Weekday Schedules

The schedules that will be used starting June 8 are the same schedules that were in use prior to recent protests

Beginning Monday all Metra lines will resume operating on alternated weekday schedules, according to a release from the agency.

Amid continuing protests and unrest in the city and suburbs, Metra announced Wednesday that it would operate its trains on a modified Sunday schedule through Sunday, June 7.

Starting tomorrow June 8, the lines will operate on the same schedules that were in use prior to recent protests in order to accommodate social distancing practices, according to the release.

“Metra will be closely monitoring ridership and will add cars to trains or trains to the schedules to make sure that as ridership grows there will still be plenty of room for physical distancing,” the release reads.

Lines returning to alternate weekday schedules means limited weekday service will return on the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines.

For more information on the alternate schedules visit metrarail.com.

