Metra Adds Bike Cars to BNSF, Rock Island Lines

The bike cars will be available on weekday and weekend trains, and are easily identifiable

Suburban Chicago’s commuter rail service is adding cars that accommodate bicycles on two train lines.

Metra says in a statement that the bike cars were operational on the Rock Island and BNSF lines starting Saturday.

The cars carry 16 bicycles instead of the five bikes that are allowed on Metra’s accessible diesel railcars.

The bike cars will be available on weekday and weekend trains, and are easily identifiable: the exterior of the cars has a bight blue and grey color scheme and a large white bicycle decal next to the exterior doors.

