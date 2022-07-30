Lollapalooza

Metallica Shoutout ‘Stranger Things' During Lollapalooza Performance

During the set, Metallica played their 1986 song "Master of Puppets"

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

James Hetfield (L) and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

A "Stranger Things" star joined forces with Metallica at Lollapalooza for the "most metal meeting ever."

The band paid a tribute to Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn's character from the hit Netflix show, during its headlining performance at the festival Thursday.

During the set, Metallica played their 1986 song "Master of Puppets," while they casted Quinn's solo performance of it from the show's fourth season.

In the show, Quinn's character shredded the song in the "Upside Down" to save his friends from this season's villain.

Quinn met the heavy metal band backstage ahead of showtime, according to behind-the-scenes footage posted to Metallica's Instagram.

After the new season of "Stranger Things" premiered on the streaming platform, Metallica took to social media to thank the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, for building a "pivotal" scene around their music.

"We were all stoked to see the final result, and when we did we were totally blown away... It’s so extremely well done," Metallica said in an Instagram post in July.

Another star from the Netflix show is scheduled to make an appearance at the Chicago festival. Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, performs as Djo and is set to take Lollapalooza's stage Sunday, the last day of the festival.

