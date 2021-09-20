Metallica

Metallica Playing Unexpected Show at Chicago's Metro Monday – for Just $20

Metallica will play an unexpected performance at Chicago's Metro Monday night, the venue announced, and tickets are only $20.

"Metallica is playing The Metro tonight. Metallica," the Metro wrote on Facebook. "Yep, you heard that right. Stop everything you're doing, grab a $20 bill, and head immediately to the Metro box office."

According to the venue, proof of vaccination will be required and those who want to purchase wristbands must be present. Tickets will be cash only.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Shortly after the venue posted, images circulating on social media indicated a long line had formed at the Metro's box office.

This article tagged under:

MetallicaChicagoMetro
