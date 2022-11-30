Metallica 2-Day Tickets to ‘M72' Tour Release to General Public Friday

Metallica will roll through Chicago and stadiums across the world with their massive "M72" tour. While the tour is set to run in 2023 and 2024, fans can secure their spot in the stands on Friday.

The heavy metal icons will stop by 22 different cities, playing for a pair of shows in each one. No two concerts in one city will be the same, as it will be a "no repeat weekend" with different set lists and opening acts planned for each night, according to the band.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster -- but the passes that will be available are two-day access only, which means they will provide entrance to both shows in a city.

A limited number of single-day tickets will hit the market Jan. 20, 2023, with more information to be released as the date nears, the band said. Metallica also noted the price of two-day tickets will be lower than the combined price of two single-day tickets.

Word of the tour coincides with the band's announcement of their new album. "72 Seasons" is set to drop April, 14, 2023, with the tour kicking off shortly after.

Metallica will head to Chicago to perform Aug. 9 and 11, 2024 at Soldier Field. Pantera and Mammoth WVH will support the band the first night, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will join the second show.

The band last played in Chicago as a headliner for Lollapalooza, where they joined forces with a "Stranger Things" star during their performance.

Metallica's full tour dates can be found here: