Merrillville police give update after toddler fatally shot inside home

Merrillville police are offering updates after a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot inside of a home on Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 3100 block of West 79th Place at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a report of an individual who had been shot.

Medics arrived on scene and found that a 3-year-old boy, identified as King Penro, had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a press release, officers indicated that several family members had to be “restrained due to their emotional state.” They were able to get control of the scene, according to the release.

A weapon was recovered at the home. Only one round had been fired.

According to the new press release, the shooting “appears to be accidental,” and family members are cooperating with the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 219-769-3531, extension 354.

The case will be referred to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is completed, but it is unclear whether charges will be filed, according to officials.

The department is also making gun locks available after the shooting. They can be picked up at police headquarters.