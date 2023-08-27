Men robbed by four armed assailants in Logan Square, Chicago police say

Three men reported that they were robbed by a group of armed assailants in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 2300 block of North Saint Louis Avenue at approximately 7:21 p.m.

The three men were standing outside when a gray sedan stopped near them, and four individuals got out of the vehicle and pointed weapons at them, police said.

The victims were ordered to surrender their belongings, and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects are in custody as Area Five detectives investigate the incident.