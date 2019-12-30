Men Posing as Utility Workers, Interested Renters Burglarize Homes on Chicago’s South Side

Police are warning South Side residents of a pair of ruse burglaries in Bridgeport and Gage Park.

In two December incidents, a pair of men posing as electric company workers or interested renters entered the victims’ homes and took personal items while one of them distracted the homeowner, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

about 2:50 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 5200 block of South Fairfield Avenue; and

about 5 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 500 block of West 28th Street.

Police said residents should ask for company credentials before allowing employees into their homes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.