Portage Park

Police Question Claim That Men Were Kidnapped, Robbed by Trio Posing as Cops

The men told police they had been robbed by men pretending to be officers, then driven 20 miles across the city

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are questioning the validity of a report that two men were kidnapped Thursday in Portage Park by a group of people pretending to be police officers and driven nearly 20 miles across town.

“In their preliminary investigation to corroborate information, Detectives have serious concerns about legitimacy of what was reported to police,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Friday morning in a tweet. “Our investigation continues.”

The men, ages 65 and 55, told investigators they were sitting in a white van stopped at a traffic light at 11:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

Three male suspects allegedly got out of another white van and forced their way into the victims’ vehicle, showing a badge and claiming they were police officers, police said. They allegedly handcuffed the men, bound them with duct tape and put them in the back of their own van.

Local

skokie 6 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

Two of the suspects then left in the van they pulled up in, while the third drove the victims to the 100 block of West 94th Street in their own van, according to police. He took a cellphone and cash from the victims before they were able to get out of the vehicle.

The victims walked into the 95th Street Red Line station at 1:41 a.m. Friday and called for help, police said. Police and paramedics responded, but the men were uninjured and declined medical treatment.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Portage ParkChicago PoliceKidnappingprinceton park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us