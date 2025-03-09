Men arrested after multiple hit-and-run crashes, gunfire in Lake County

Two men were arrested with a variety of charges after allegedly causing multiple hit-and-run crashes Saturday, one of which injured a young boy.

According to authorities, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash just before 5 p.m. in Green Oaks.

In that incident, a silver pickup truck had struck the victims’ vehicle and fled the scene, leaving a 9-year-old boy with serious injuries, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that the silver truck had been involved in at least two other traffic incidents earlier in the day. In one of those incidents, the truck had struck a vehicle at O’Plaine Road and Route 120 in Waukegan, officials said.

Immediately following that crash, the truck illegally passed another vehicle, nearly forcing it off the road. A passenger in the truck also fired multiple shots in that incident, though it was unclear who was targeted by the gunfire.

Eventually police were able to piece together a vehicle description and Highland Park police spotted the truck, pulling it over and taking the two men into custody.

Paul Zawojski, suspected of being the driver of the truck, was arrested and faces charges of failure to report an injury-causing crash, drug possession and open transportation of alcohol, according to police.

Chase Parthe is charged with allegedly firing the weapon during the incidents. Lake County prosecutors will charge Parthe with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, as well as several drug charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.