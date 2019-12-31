Men Accused of Taking Hostages During Attempted Robbery in Chicago

Three men are facing several felony charges after allegedly taking employees of an East Garfield Park store hostage and attempting to rob the business Sunday on the West Side.

Mabiti Collins, 46, Herman George, 50, and 44-year-old Jammie King are each charged with four counts of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, Chicago police said.

The trio allegedly remained inside of the business about 8:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street after it closed, police said.

The men, armed with a gun and knife, took three employees hostage while they tried to steal money, police said.

Officers surrounded the building, gained entry and took the men into custody, police said.

A weapon was recovered and no injuries were reported, police said.