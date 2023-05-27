Chicago Reflects on the True Meaning of Memorial Day With Ceremonies and Tributes

As Memorial Day weekend began on Saturday, several events took place across Chicago, marking what the day stands for and honoring those who gave their lives for freedom.

Festivities kicked off with a 10K race at Soldier Field, as a single trumpeter played the sounds of "Taps" while all in attendance stood for a moment of silence. Participants ran up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive and eventually finished at Soldier Field.

For parents like Sandra Sanchez, participating in the race was personal.

"I’m proud to be a mom of a U.S. Marine, and I’m doing this for him," Sanchez said.

The city of Chicago also hosted its annual Memorial Day wreath laying service in Daley Plaza where the songs of different branches of the military were played. The ceremony paid tribute to the many men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

“This event represents the dignity our service members deserve," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "Memorial Day reminds us that the price of freedom is high and we must never take that for granted.”

From there, Johnson was joined by family members, a live band and others for the city's Memorial Day parade. Participants marched down State Street to mark the solemn occasion, never forgetting what this day is all about.

"As much as Memorial Day is about spending time with family and friends, it’s also about the brave men and women who fight and sacrifice on behalf and for everything we hold dear," Johnson said.