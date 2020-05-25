Memorial Day Car Parade Honors Pair of World War II Veterans in Western Springs

Memorial Day parades and celebrations all over have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one community is spreading joy and appreciation, in the form of a car parade honoring two World War II veterans.

The veterans, Seedy Ulrich and Walt Bergenthal, served in that war more than 70 years ago.

“Seedy served in the Battle of the Bulge and Walt helped set up the communications system at the Nuremberg trials," said car parade organizer Bruce Harken.

The two men are next door neighbors, with both calling Western Springs home.

“We’ve known each other for about 70 years," said Bergenthal.

“And we still talk to each other," added Seedy Ulrich.

When asked if they ever get tired of each other, "nope! No," both exclaimed.

"We both have a good sense of humor," Ulrich added.

“Western Springs is known as the 'Queen of the Suburbs' and if there was a crown, Seedy is probably the oldest living resident of Western Springs," said Harken. “So he’d probably be the pearl at the top of the crown and Walt would be right up there next to him.”

On this Memorial Day, everyone in attendance shared their appreciation for the men and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.