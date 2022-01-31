Meijer to Offer Free At-Home Rapid COVID Tests. Here's How to Sign Up

Midwest superstore chain Meijer announced Monday it will be the first major retailer to provide at-home COVID-19 tests to customers free of charge.

Through a partnership with testing company eTrueNorth, the Michigan-based retailer will offer at-home PCR tests at its more than 254 pharmacies, according to a news release from the company.

Those interested in receiving a free COVID-19 test must first register online and fill out an assessment. After completing the electronic form and selecting a store location, customers will be provided a voucher to pick up their test kit.

The voucher can either be printed or shown on your phone, according to Meijer officials.

After collecting the specimen, individuals should place it in the specimen bag and return it to the same Meijer pharmacy location where it was obtained, the company said. A clearly designated drop box will be set up near the pharmacy.

The specimen will be shipped to a laboratory for PCR analysis, and results should be expected within 48 to 72 hours.

Shoppers will receive an email when their test results are available. Along with the new testing program, Meijer is one of several retailers offering free N95 masks as part of a federal initiative.