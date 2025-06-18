Popular suburban grocery store Meijer is recalling chocolate covered almonds due a misidentified label that could lead to a "life-threatening allergic reaction" if consumed.

The recall applies to certain packages of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds sold at Meijer stores in the Midwest, including in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin, a news release from the FDA said. Black, 12-ounce pouches recalled come with a sell by dates of May 7, 2026 or May 28, 2026, while 1.5-ounce multi-pack boxes recalled come with a sell by date of May 5, 2026.

According to health officials, the packages of chocolate covered almonds may also contain chocolate-covered cashews, which are not declared on the label.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the release said.

The recall was issued after Meijer received a complaint from a customer who received the product. To date, Meijer has not received any claims of illnesses associated with the recall, the FDA said.

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to cashews should discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

Meijer has multiple locations in the Chicago area, including in McHenry, Algonquin, Kenosha, DeKalb, St. Charles, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook and Flossmoor.