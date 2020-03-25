Meijer Asks Shoppers to Leave Reusable Bags at Home

If you shop at Meijer, please leave your reusable bags at home. That's what the chain of grocery stores is asking customers starting Wednesday, unless shoppers use the Meijer Shop & Scan service.

Meijer is making the change to help ensure its employees can work as safely as possible, in addition to keeping the stores sanitary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meijer has already adjusted store hours to try and protect its most vulnerable shoppers. From 7 a.m.-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Meijer stores are only open to senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions. First responders, essential service workers and Meijer employees also get a dedicated time to shop, from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Meijer is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has 248 stores throughout Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

