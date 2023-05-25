Meijer Announces Recall of 2 Brands of Dark Chocolate Almonds Due to Undeclared Milk

A recall on two different brands of dark chocolate almonds has been issued by Meijer after it was determined the almonds could contain undeclared milk.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a severe allergic reaction upon consumption of the products.

The recalls apply to 12-ounce packages of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and 7.5-ounce "go cup" packages of Meijer Express Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.

According to Meijer, the products are carried at store locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. All date codes from both products are impacted by the recall, a statement from Meijer said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Meijer acknowledged in a statement that they have not received any customer complaints or reports of illnesses associated with the recall.

The UPCs of the recalled products can be found below: