Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots amount to over $1 billion combined ahead of weekend drawings

After Americans have already gone through several instances of lottery fever in the past year, another round looks to be on the horizon as Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have soared ahead of this weekend's drawings.

The upcoming jackpots combine for a total of over $1.06 billion, with $450 million up for grabs in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

Even bigger money is up for grabs on Saturday night, when a jackpot of $615 million awaits for the Powerball drawing.

Just less than a year ago, lucky winners from Illinois claimed a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion, the historic ticket purchased at a Des Plaines gas station.

Last fall, a single winning ticket for a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, with the winner taking a lump sum of over $997 million.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 10 p.m. local time, with Saturday's Powerball drawing scheduled for 9:59 p.m. local time.

The Illinois Lottery can also be played online here.