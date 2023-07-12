One lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin earned $1 million -- but the massive jackpot, now over $500 million, is still up for grabs.

According to lottery officials, three tickets -- one sold in California, one sold South Dakota and one sold in Wisconsin -- all matched five numbers to score a cool $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. However, players have to match all five numbers, plus the Megaplier to win the jackpot, which has now grown to $560 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

Wednesday however, an even bigger jackpot is up for grabs as part of the Powerball game.

The latest Powerball drawing, which took place Monday night, saw a jackpot of $680 million. And while one Powerball ticket in Iowa scored $2 million, and another in California won $1 million, no ticket matched all six numbers, officials said, sending the pot soaring: It now sits at $750 million.

According to lottery officials, the new Powerball jackpot is one of the largest in Powerball and U.S. lottery history. But the $750 million prize is only for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Nearly all winners opt for a lump-sum cash value, which is currently estimated at $378.8 million.

Those winnings also would be subject to 24% federal tax withholdings plus another 13%, since the money pushes winners into the top federal income tax bracket of 37%, CNBC reports. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $252.6 million. That's 35 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

So far this year, six Illinois residents have won prizes of $1 million or more by playing either Mega Millions or Powerball, Illinois lottery officials said.