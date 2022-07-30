Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Hasn't Come Forward Yet. Here's How Long They Have

The countdown beings for the Mega Millions jackpot winner to claim their $1.337 billion prize.

If you purchased a ticket at the Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, located at 885 E Touhy Ave, check your tickets because you could be the lucky winner.

The winning numbers pulled at Friday night's drawing were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

"As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," director of the Illinois Lottery Harold Mays said in a press conference Saturday morning. "We don't know whether or not they even know that they won the prize, so I encourage everybody to check your ticket."

The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of their ticket, seek legal advice and make an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim their prize.

While the winner has 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their winnings, they only have 60 days from the date of the draw to choose the cash option or annual payments.

The $1.337 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

The Illinois Lottery also allows winners to request anonymity if the prize is greater than $250,000, which certainly applies in this case.

You may request to keep your name and municipality of residence confidential at the time of claiming your prize.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

Aside from the jackpot winner, another player bagged a $1 million prize in Friday's drawing.

A ticket that matched five out of six of the Mega Millions numbers worth $1 million was sold at the SRB Food Mart, at 1625 Taft Ave., in Berkeley, according to the Illinois Lottery.

This is the fourth Illinois Lottery player to win a $1 million prize with Mega Millions so far this year. Earlier last week, another $1 million ticket was sold at the JM Food Shop, at 11200 N. IL Route 47, in Huntley.

Excluding the jackpot, over 390,000 Illinois Lottery players won prizes totaling more than $2.5 million.

After a months-long hunt for a winner came to a close, the Mega Millions jackpot will reset to $20 million, with a new drawing to be held at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.