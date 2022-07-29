Mega Millions Jackpot: Here are the States Where Lottery Winners Can Remain Anonymous

Winning a lottery jackpot may be a wish come true, but could also bring challenges, including legal questions, requests for money and a constant barrage of unwanted attention.

As people test their luck with Friday's $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot - the game's second-highest prize ever - some are wondering that on the slim chance they win, is remaining anonymous an option?

The answer depends on where your ticket was purchased. While dozens of states mandate that lottery winners come forward, that's not the case everywhere. Others allow people the option of not having their name released, but only at certain prize amounts.

Here's a breakdown of where winners can remain anonymous:

Illinois

Those who win a prize of $250,000 or greater can ask that their name and municipality be kept confidential, according to the Illinois Lottery. The request must be made at the time of claiming the prize on the Illinois Lottery Winner Claiming Form. If the request isn't made, the lottery will publicly reveal the winner's name, home city and amount won. However, winners' addresses, telephone numbers and other information won't be released.

Kansas

Anyone who wins a prize in Kansas can ask that their identity not be released publicly, according to the Kansas Lottery.

Minnesota

Whether or not you can remain anonymous depends on how much you win.

Under Minnesota law, the names and cities of those who win a lottery prize above $10,000 are considered private data, unless a winner decides to have their information released, the state lottery said on its website.

North Dakota

Winners have the option to either release their information or remain anonymous, the North Dakota Lottery said.

Ohio

Lottery players are legally allowed to claim their prizes without coming forward publicly.

South Dakota

In regard to a scratch ticket game, winners can remain anonymous on any amount won. Jackpots for online games, however, are public knowledge, according to the South Dakota Lottery.

Lottery winners can also remain anonymous in states including Delaware, Maryland, Texas and South Carolina, according to the Mission Law Center.