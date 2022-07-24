Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $790M

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled from $690 to $790 million after Friday night’s drawing produced no winning ticket.

The sum, which would become the fourth largest jackpot ever won in any lottery game, will be up for grabs at Tuesday’s drawing.

According to a Mega Millions press release, the estimated cash prize for the new jackpot amounts to roughly $464.4 million.

Only two other Mega Millions jackpots have surpassed Tuesday’s potential prize. In 2021, a South Carolina winner scored $1.05 billion, while in 2018, a player from Michigan hit $1.53 billion.

While no one won the grand prize Friday, players still cashed in at all prize levels with a total of 3,428,412 tickets producing a winning sum, according to Mega Millions.

Tuesday's drawing will be revealed at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Illinois Lottery retailers, online or the Illinois Lottery app for $2 each.