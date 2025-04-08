Mega Millions game's big changes go into effect Tuesday. Here's what to know

The Mega Millions game has undergone significant changes, and the first drawing with new rules and prizes will occur Tuesday night.

The new policies raised the price of tickets, but also raised jackpots and other prizes associated with the game, which is played in nearly every U.S. state.

Here’s what is changing with the game.

How much will Mega Millions tickets now cost?

Previously, tickets for the game cost $2 per set of numbers, but starting with the April 8 drawing, that price has now gone up to $5 per ticket, according to officials.

Players also were previously able to purchase a $1 “Multiplier” option to help multiply the value of potential non-jackpot prizes, but that option has been eliminated, with players instead eligible for automatic multipliers in the game.

How have the prizes changed?

Previously, matching the gold “Mega Ball” would have awarded a player a $2 prize, but in the new version of the game, matching the “Mega Ball” will guarantee a player at least $10 thanks to the embedded multiplier feature.

All other levels of prizes have gone up as well, with players potentially eligible for up to a 10-times multiplier on all non-jackpot prizes in the game.

Here is a full matrix of how prizes can be won:

The rules for the jackpot remain the same, as players will be required to match all five numbers and the “Mega Ball” to win the top prize in the game.

What other changes are there?

Several other changes will also be introduced to the game on Tuesday: