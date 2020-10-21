shedd aquarium

Meet The Shedd Aquarium's New Penguin Chicks

Check out the baby penguin chicks in photo

Four Mangellic penguin chicks hatched in May and were revealed to Chicago Wednesday at the Shedd Aqarium.

The Shedd said the penguins have all hit milestones including socialization, first swim and eating full fish, showing they are ready to join the aquarium's penguin colony.

The three male chicks are named Porter, Popi and Sir Elio, while the female chick is named Dee, according to the Shedd. Select donors were given the opportunity to assist in naming the penguins.

Local

coronavirus illinois 21 mins ago

Ezike Reveals What it Would Take to Achieve ‘Herd Immunity' With Coronavirus Vaccine

coronavirus vaccine 57 mins ago

Illinois Officials Detail Plans for Future Distribution, Administration of Coronavirus Vaccine

Photos: Meet The Shedd Aquarium's New Baby Penguin Chicks

Guests hoping to see the penguins can spot the chicks in their habitat on exhibit at the aqarium or through a virtual encounter.

According to the Shedd, the baby penguins can be spotted by their slightly lighter grey feathers in the Polar Play Zone.

The Mangellic penguins are listed as nearly threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the aquarium said.

This article tagged under:

shedd aquariumbaby penguinspenguin chicks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us