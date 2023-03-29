Meet the New 2023 White Sox Ahead of Opening Day Against Astros

Meet the new 2023 White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made some marginal signings to their big league roster while updating their minor leaguers, too.

They struggled last season to the tune of an 81-81 record and second-place finish in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. After a 2021 season that saw them win the division and sport 93 wins, they were expected to elevate the ceiling last season. Injuries and poor baseball got in the way of that happening.

Now, ahead of Opening Day against the Houston Astros on Thursday, they look forward to a hopefully improved 2023 season. Here are the additions who made the 40-man roster ahead of the first pitch.

Andrew Benintendi

The White Sox inked the largest guaranteed deal in franchise history with Benintendi. He signed with the White Sox on a five-year $75 million deal to become the team's everyday left fielder.

He brings with him a versatile, powerful left-handed bat. Benintendi will likely bat third in the White Sox' lineup behind Tim Anderson and Luis Robert. Last season, Benintendi slashed .254/.331/.404 but holds a career .279/.351/.431.

He spent last season between the Kansas City Royals, where he played under White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, and the New York Yankees, who he was traded to midseason.

Mike Clevinger

Clevinger signed a one-year deal worth $12 million with the White Sox in December, solidifying the starting rotation after the departure of Johnny Cueto in free agency. He will slot fourth in the rotation behind Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, before Michael Kopech.

Since the summer, Clevinger was under investigation by MLB for accusations of domestic violence and child abuse. The investigation found no wrongdoing and MLB chose not to punish him for the claims.

Clevinger has had past issues with injury, missing the entirety of the 2021 season with a second Tommy John surgery. But he and the White Sox believe he's past those injuries and ready to recreate his mark on the mound. Last season, with the San Diego Padres, Clevinger pitched 114.1 innings and held a 4.33 ERA.

Oscar Colás

Colás, while not new to the White Sox organization, is new to the big league roster. The team announced on Wednesday the prospect made the roster with a video on social media.

He's expected to compete eagerly for the right field spot, alongside Eloy Jiménez and Romy González. Pedro Grifol told the media on Wednesday he has not nailed down a starter for Opening Day. Colás is expected to play heavily in right field with Jiménez.

Colás brings a powerful left-handed bat to the lineup and sublime defensive skills. His placement in right field would give Jiménez the luxury of resting to prevent injury and be a full-fledged weapon at the plate. Over his four-year career, Jiménez is averaging 79 games per season.

Franklin German

Earlier in the offseason, the White Sox acquired German from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Theo Denlinger.

He's played five games at the major league level. Last season, he played mostly between the Red Sox Double- and Triple-A teams.

Nicholas Padilla

The White Sox claimed Padilla off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in September of 2022. They immediately optioned him to the minor leagues.

He played in one game up with the Cubs last season. Padilla relieved in 39 games between the Cubs and White Sox minor league teams last season.

