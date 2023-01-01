Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year.
Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year.
One of the first additions to 2023 was born at 12:10 a.m. at Franciscan Health Family Birth Center in Dyer, Indiana near the Illinois-Indiana state border.
Just 10 minutes into the new year, Londynn Jones was born to Rayven Mitchell and Tomas Jones of Crete, Illinois. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Here's a look at some of the other babies born across the area overnight:
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Names of Parents: Lopa and Aashish Vyas
Name of Baby: Alora
Weight: 6 pounds, 10 ounces
Height: 18 inches
Time of Birth: 12:37 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022
Any siblings? One brother
Advocate Sherman Hospital
Names of Parents: Monserrat Sarmiento and Brayan Reza of Elgin
Name of Baby: Lilliana Xiomara Reza Sarmiento
Weight: 6 pounds, 3 ounces
Height/Length: 19.5 inches
Time of Birth: 2:38 a.m.
Advocate Christ Medical Center
Names of Parents: Brittany Nowell and Terry Turner of Evergreen Park
Name of Baby: Noah Turner
Weight: 6 pounds, 7 ounces
Height: 20 inches
Time of birth: 2:53 a.m.
Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Birth Center
Names of Parents: Alejandra Castillo and Ahbran Resendez of Chicago Heights
Name of Baby: Jaylah Resendez
Weight: 6 pounds, 6 ounces
Height: Just over 18 inches
Time of birth: 5:03 a.m.
Advent Health Bolingbrook Hospital
Names of Parents: Fadiya and Imram Ahmed of Bolingbrook
Name of Baby: Zaviyar
Weight: 5 pounds, 14 ounces
Height: 20 inches
Time of birth: 6:07 a.m.