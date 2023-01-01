Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year.

Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year.

One of the first additions to 2023 was born at 12:10 a.m. at Franciscan Health Family Birth Center in Dyer, Indiana near the Illinois-Indiana state border.

Just 10 minutes into the new year, Londynn Jones was born to Rayven Mitchell and Tomas Jones of Crete, Illinois. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Here's a look at some of the other babies born across the area overnight:

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Names of Parents: Lopa and Aashish Vyas

Name of Baby: Alora

Weight: 6 pounds, 10 ounces

Height: 18 inches

Time of Birth: 12:37 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022

Any siblings? One brother

Advocate Sherman Hospital

Names of Parents: Monserrat Sarmiento and Brayan Reza of Elgin

Name of Baby: Lilliana Xiomara Reza Sarmiento

Weight: 6 pounds, 3 ounces

Height/Length: 19.5 inches

Time of Birth: 2:38 a.m.

Advocate Christ Medical Center

Names of Parents: Brittany Nowell and Terry Turner of Evergreen Park

Name of Baby: Noah Turner

Weight: 6 pounds, 7 ounces

Height: 20 inches

Time of birth: 2:53 a.m.

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Birth Center

Names of Parents: Alejandra Castillo and Ahbran Resendez of Chicago Heights

Name of Baby: Jaylah Resendez

Weight: 6 pounds, 6 ounces

Height: Just over 18 inches

Time of birth: 5:03 a.m.

Advent Health Bolingbrook Hospital

Names of Parents: Fadiya and Imram Ahmed of Bolingbrook

Name of Baby: Zaviyar

Weight: 5 pounds, 14 ounces

Height: 20 inches

Time of birth: 6:07 a.m.