Meet the First Babies of 2022 in the Chicago Area

For some families in Illinois, there's even more of a reason to celebrate this New Year's Day.
Several hospitals in the Chicago area have reported the first babies born in the new year.
The very first baby reported in 2022 came right at midnight at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Portage Park parents Deney Perez and Carlos Morales welcome Kailani into the world just as the city's fireworks erupted to ring in the new year. Kailani, who also has three brothers, came in at 18.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
Here's a look at some of the other babies born across the area overnight:
Local
AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Name of Parents: Mari Gomez and Fernando Ruiz of Chicago
Name of Baby: Sofia Ella Ruiz
Weight: 6 lbs., 0.2 oz.
Height: 20 inches
Time of Birth: 12:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022
AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women’s and Children’s Hospital Hoffman Estates
Name of Parents: Josselyn Galeana and Christian Arias of Elgin, Ill.
Name of Baby: Alanie Rose Arias
Weight: 5 lbs., 15 oz.
Height: 18.75 inches
Time of Birth: 12:34 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Name of Parents: Kristin and Heath Parvis
Name of Baby: Callum Brock Parvis
Weight: 6 pounds 3 oz
Height/Length: 19 inches
Time of Birth: 1:04 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Palos Park
Any siblings? 4-year-old brother, Alexander
Delnor Hospital
Name of Parents: Proud parents are Cassandra and Chris Beary of Sugar Grove.
Name of Baby: Whitney Diane Beary
Weight: 8 lbs., 14 oz.
Height: 22.5 inches long
Time of birth: Born at 1:46 a.m. New Year’s Day
Advocate Condell Medical Center
Name of Parents: Rani (mom) and Surendar (dad)
Name of Baby: Waiting to name baby boy
Weight: 6 pounds 15 oz
Height/Length: 19 inches
Time of Birth: 2:44 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Mundelein
Any siblings? One sister
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Name of Parents: Shurel Jordan (mom) and Tewayne Kennedy (dad)
Name of Baby: Trinidy
Weight: 5 pounds 10.5 oz
Height/Length: 18 inches
Time of Birth: 4:36 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Evanston
Any siblings? One brother, Masiah
Advocate Christ Medical Center
Name of Parents: Stephanie and Kevin Dejong
Name of Baby: Evelyn
Weight: 7 pounds 2 oz
Height/Length: 20.5 inches
Time of Birth: 4:42 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Tinley Park
Any siblings? 5 ½ year-old sister, Eleanor