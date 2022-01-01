Meet the First Babies of 2022 in the Chicago Area

For some families in Illinois, there's even more of a reason to celebrate this New Year's Day.

Several hospitals in the Chicago area have reported the first babies born in the new year.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The very first baby reported in 2022 came right at midnight at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Portage Park parents Deney Perez and Carlos Morales welcome Kailani into the world just as the city's fireworks erupted to ring in the new year. Kailani, who also has three brothers, came in at 18.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

Here's a look at some of the other babies born across the area overnight:

AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Name of Parents: Mari Gomez and Fernando Ruiz of Chicago

Name of Baby: Sofia Ella Ruiz

Weight: 6 lbs., 0.2 oz.

Height: 20 inches

Time of Birth: 12:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022

AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women’s and Children’s Hospital Hoffman Estates

Name of Parents: Josselyn Galeana and Christian Arias of Elgin, Ill.

Name of Baby: Alanie Rose Arias

Weight: 5 lbs., 15 oz.

Height: 18.75 inches

Time of Birth: 12:34 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Name of Parents: Kristin and Heath Parvis

Name of Baby: Callum Brock Parvis

Weight: 6 pounds 3 oz

Height/Length: 19 inches

Time of Birth: 1:04 a.m.

Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Palos Park

Any siblings? 4-year-old brother, Alexander

Delnor Hospital

Name of Parents: Proud parents are Cassandra and Chris Beary of Sugar Grove.

Name of Baby: Whitney Diane Beary

Weight: 8 lbs., 14 oz.

Height: 22.5 inches long

Time of birth: Born at 1:46 a.m. New Year’s Day

Advocate Condell Medical Center

Name of Parents: Rani (mom) and Surendar (dad)

Name of Baby: Waiting to name baby boy

Weight: 6 pounds 15 oz

Height/Length: 19 inches

Time of Birth: 2:44 a.m.

Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Mundelein

Any siblings? One sister

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Name of Parents: Shurel Jordan (mom) and Tewayne Kennedy (dad)

Name of Baby: Trinidy

Weight: 5 pounds 10.5 oz

Height/Length: 18 inches

Time of Birth: 4:36 a.m.

Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Evanston

Any siblings? One brother, Masiah

Advocate Christ Medical Center

Name of Parents: Stephanie and Kevin Dejong

Name of Baby: Evelyn

Weight: 7 pounds 2 oz

Height/Length: 20.5 inches

Time of Birth: 4:42 a.m.

Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Tinley Park

Any siblings? 5 ½ year-old sister, Eleanor