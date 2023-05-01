Meet the Bears 2023 Draft Class, Beyond Their College Stats

Meet the 2023 Bears draft class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Over the entirety of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend, we’ve pored over stats, dug into testing numbers and explored scheme fits for each and every Bears draft pick. If you’re interested in the incoming rookie class beyond the college production, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll on to learn more about each Bears pick outside of the box score numbers and physical traits.

NO. 10: DARNELL WRIGHT - RIGHT TACKLE

Fans of Teven Jenkins will love Wright. Off the field he has a cheery demeanor and is clearly a fun-loving guy. But once he lines up against a defensive end, Wright flips a switch and becomes a nasty SOB. He’s confident in his ability, but he’s not cocky. Wright believes he has the ability to be a Hall of Fame player one day, and he knows he’ll have to work hard to realize that potential. Mentalities like that are a coach’s dream. Wright was recognized as All-SEC First-Team in 2022.

NO. 53: GERVON DEXTER - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Dexter didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school, in 2018, so he’s still new to football compared to many other prospects. Prior to picking up football he played basketball, alongside future NBA hooper Scottie Barnes. Dexter didn’t have the typical body type to play basketball, however, so he figured he’d give football a try. The game came to him naturally and now he’s in the NFL.

NO. 56: TYRIQUE STEVENSON - CORNERBACK

Stevenson models his game after Patrick Peterson for a variety of reasons. First, Peterson is a big cornerback, just like Stevenson, and knows how to use his size to his advantage. Further, Peterson is athletic enough to not only create takeaways, but make incredible returns after getting the ball in his hands. Peterson also used his athleticism on special teams, and was a punt return phenom early in his career. Stevenson loves it all. He loves “old-school” football, meaning tough and physical play. For that reason, he’s happy to be with Matt Eberflus and the Bears.

NO. 64: ZACCH PICKENS - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Most defensive linemen love to sack the quarterback. It’s the flashiest play and it’s typically the play that gets you paid. But not Pickens. He gets out of bed each day to stop the run.

“That’s the only thing I care about,” Pickens said. “I feel like once you stop the run, you can always be able to pass rush. And a lot of people don’t really think about it until it’s too late. I get mad and aggressive about stuff in the run.”

By all accounts, Pickens is a smart guy and a leader in the locker room. He made the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times and once won a South Carolina award for having a high GPA. Pickens was voted a captain by his teammates in 2022, and was voted Team MVP.

NO. 115: ROSCHON JOHNSON - RUNNING BACK

Johnson played QB in high school and converted to RB at Texas because of injuries at the position during his freshman season (2019). The Longhorns used that past experience on some gadget plays, and the Bears probably will too. Johnson could’ve probably hit the transfer portal and started anywhere in the nation, but he opted to stay at Texas playing behind Bijan Robinson, who was the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft. That stick-to-itiveness was probably a plus for the Bears.

NO. 133: TYLER SCOTT - WIDE RECEIVER

Another player who converted to his current position in college. Scott was a running back in high school, but the Bearcats converted him to a wide receiver his freshman year (2020). He’s also a big fan of past Bears greats. When he was young, Scott’s favorite player to watch was Gale Sayers. He loves Walter Payton and Dick Butkus, too. Scott says his dad gets mistaken for Mike Singletary all the time, too. Scott was also a Junior Olympian sprinter.

NO. 148: NOAH SEWELL - LINEBACKER

Sewell comes from a strong football lineage. His three older brothers all play professional football in some capacity: Penei is the left tackle for the Lions, Nephi is a linebacker for the Saints and Gabriel plays linebacker in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars. He was named All-Pac 12 First-Team in 2021 when he put together a 114 tackle campaign. Sewell’s numbers dipped in 2022, but the Bears believe that was largely because the Ducks installed a new defense.

NO. 165: TERELL SMITH - CORNERBACK

Smith is no stranger to battling adversity. He was a starter as a freshman for the Golden Gophers, but when Benjamin St. Juste transferred to Minnesota, Smith was relegated to backup duties. Smith regained a starting job in 2021, but was benched again after seven games. Then injuries cut Smith’s 2021 season short. Smith never let any of that derail him. He regained and retained his starting job in 2022. It never affected his grades either. Smith earned All Big-Ten Academic honors from 2019-2022.

NO. 218 - TRAVIS BELL - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Ryan Poles called Bell one of his “favorite humans” and said he didn’t want their 30 visit to end. One of the big reasons Poles loves him is because Bell worked a full time job at school to support his family, and would then treat football practice like “recess.” He’s the first player to ever be drafted from Kennesaw State.

NO. 258: KENDALL WILLIAMSON - SAFETY

Willamson rounds out the list of players who took on a new position in college. Williamson began his college career in 2018 as a slot corner, then started mixing in strong safety and free safety snaps in 2019. Throughout his career he remained a versatile DB who played in the slot, in the box and back deep. He earned Pac-12 All-Academic honors from 2019-2022.

