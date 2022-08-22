For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard."

It all started with the day Walter Payton died.

Then, in November 1999, the building first used its big windows to create a tribute message: the number 34.

Since then, the building has been at the center of several major moments in city history, spelling out messages of awareness, sports victories and more.

But if you've ever wondered just who is behind the messages lighting up Chicago's skyline, you're not alone.

Turns out, it's 22-year-old Ashley Bullock, who is in charge of social media for the building.

“It’s something unique about our company that you can come fresh out of school and suddenly be responsible for the largest billboard in Chicago," said John Simley, communications director for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois.

Bullock said that while she gets many requests for the building, including proposals and tributes, there are some restrictions for what can go on the building.

“As awesome as it would be to light the building for these momentous occasions in people’s lives we do have guidelines," she said.

The building can be lit up for holidays, civic events, community pride and health and wellness messaging.

On top of that, the message must be around seven letters long and fit within the building's three lines. Each letter, Bullock said, is about five floors and six windows wide.

"As long as we come up with a message that represents said occasion and we can find a message that fits within seven letters we can put it up on the building," Bullock said.

The building has 50 windows across it and incorporates columns that it uses to bring color to some messages.

"Everybody gets the illusion that our messages are in color but really the letter is always white, it’s just the building that we change the colors on," said Roy Swanson, the building's electrical services vendor.

Once a message is solidified, Bullock brings in a group of people who help to turns the blinds and turn on lights where needed to create the display.

"I feel a huge sense of pride," Bullock said. "I think that it’s awesome, of course, to light the building up for holidays and for things that really make Chicago a community – things that we can all relate to and all look to this building for a sense of community -- but I also love lighting this building for health initiatives. There’s nothing better than, you know, hearing someone next to you in the restaurant saying that, 'I looked this up because I saw it on the Blue Cross Blue Shield building' and that’s so awesome to know that we’re spreading awareness and that people are getting an education also from our building."