Meet the 14 National Spelling Bee Finalists From Illinois

Beginning Tuesday, children from across the U.S., including several from Illinois, will take the stage and compete in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.

Fourteen students from Illinois, many in the Chicago area, will be among 231 competing for their spot in the Finals.

Preliminary rounds of the highly competitive event begin Tuesday, followed by quarter and semifinals Wednesday and the grand event - the Finals - on Thursday. But only one will take home the Scripps Cup.

Here's a look at the spellers from Illinois who will compete:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Annette Chu, 13, of Chicago

Lukas Nowak, 12, Chicago

Emme Whitebone, 13, Chicago

Srinidhi Rao, 113, Chicago

Steven Jiang, 14. Chicago

Khadijah Abdul-Rahman, 14, Decatur

Arlenn Lasko, 13, DeKalb

Mason Coulthard, 12, Freeport

Francis Nnodi, 14, Geneva

Julissa Negron, 13, Loves Park

Vishrut Kinikar, 13, McHenry

Akshay Manikandan, 13, Morris

Alex Ottens, 14, Sterling

Daphne Gil, 14, Vernon Hills

Details on how you can watch them compete can be found here.