Meet Spike Lee's Kids Satchel and Jackson, The 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

If Satchel Lee was a Real Housewife, her tagline would be, "I'm a fashionable hottie with a smart mouth and a generous heart." No, really, she said so herself.

While we work on getting the rising star her own Bravo show, she'll have to settle for being a Golden Globes ambassador for now.

That's right: Spike Lee's children, 26-year-old Satchel and 23-year-old Jackson, were named the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. They are expected to help present awards during the Globes ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28.

As a part of their roles, the siblings each chose a charity organization to receive a $25,000 grant from the HFPA. Satchel, the first openly queer ambassador, partnered with New York's Callen-Lorde Community Health Center. On the other hand, Jackson, who is the first Black male ambassador, selected Big Brothers Big Sisters.

So what else is there to know about the Lee kids?

Well, Satchel is as unique as her name. The self-care advocate is a proud Sagittarius and a proud Black bisexual, as she wrote during Pride Month last year.

Following in her father's footsteps, she's a filmmaker and photographer. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, she has created short films and fashion videos.

Satchel co-directed a video about the Gucci Changemakers project in 2020, shedding light on how the brand has raised $2 million to aid diverse communities. In 2019, she co-wrote a short film for Coach alongside her dad and brother. Their #WordsMatter campaign video starred Michael B. Jordan, as he rode his motorcycle through the desert.

Last year, Satchel even hosted a podcast, Release with Satchel Lee, which has six episodes. She teased on Instagram, "It's about sex and love and relationships and romance... It's very homemade. Very diy. Very now."

The artist also revealed on social media that she collects works of art, which have been given as gifts, purchased or even "lifted" from her parents' collection. During quarantine, the pieces have become even more meaningful to her.

"Since I've been spending so much time in my room these days I've realized how important all of these pieces are to me," she shared in April. "I love seeing all the work together and can't wait to continue to add to the collection."

Although Satchel keeps busy with a variety of creative endeavors, she knows the importance of down time. The big sis professed in February, "I think we all can agree it starts with self-love. Go ahead and drink the whole bottle of wine today. You're gorgeous." And for her 26th birthday in December, she reflected, "Each year I get closer to myself, closer to the truest version of me. Which is hard and not easy to do. But I am determined."

And finally, we have to note that she's majorly obsessed with Beyonc and wrote an ode to the superstar in July, saying, "Beyonc is my everything. I am so grateful to be able to witness her power and her growth as a Black woman and an artist. She will never not be important to me."

As for Jackson, he's an accomplished filmmaker as well. He announced in October that his project, Thompson Farm, would open the HollyShorts Film Festival that fall. After writing, directing and funding the short, he shared on Instagram what it meant to him to put it out into the world.

He explained, "I was just entering the roughest phase of my life. For a year, the film lived on my laptop. I didn't want to release it because I felt my first thing had to be AMAZING. My parents gave me every opportunity they didn't have. I felt it was my duty to do better &I thought I would disappoint the family if I didn't achieve it. (Which couldn't be further from the truth)."

Based on a deep dive into his Instagram page, Jackson is an avid concert-goer (you know, pre-COVID), a sneakerhead (we're talking the Nike Jordan Son of Mars) and a world traveler (among his expeditions: taking a hot air balloon over the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya in 2016).

Yet, one of his favorite places appears to be New York. In fact, more than five years ago, he got a tattoo on his forearm that read, "Made in New York." In 2016, he also posted a picture of a tattoo on his foot reading, "A Spike Lee Joint."

Something both siblings have in common: They adore their parents. Jackson previously called their mom, Tonya Lewis Lee, "Superwoman" and the "Glue" of their family.

As for their dad, Satchel couldn't contain her excitement after the "BlacKkKlansman" director won an Oscar in 2019. "So very proud of my father. This is long overdue," she wrote on Instagram. "He is the most hardworking and passionate person I know. How lucky I am to have him as an example."

And at the 2019 Golden Globes, Jackson mused, "Someone Tell Me How I Got The Dopest, Most Gansta Parents in The Game?" In 2018, he penned Spike a Father's Day note "To The Best Father I Can Ask For!" The protégé said, "You've Taught Me How To Be A Better Man, Father, Husband, Director, Entrepreneur &Many More. I Could Not Have Ask For A Better Role Model."