Meet Randy Hall: ‘The Best Dish Washer in America' hails from Chicago's South Side

On any given weekend, Beatrix in Chicago's River North neighborhood is buzzing with business.

As plates come and go, one man is behind the flow.

"This part of the kitchen is the heartbeat of the restaurant," said Randy Hall, a dish pit veteran at the restaurant. “I scrub basically all the plates and stuff by hand, and then I put it in the machine."

Hall has been washing dishes for Lettuce Entertain You restaurants for 18-and-a-half years.

"The best part is seeing all my coworkers," Hall said.

Those coworkers, unbeknownst to Hall, nominated him for Plate Magazine's 'Best Dish Washer in America' award.

"He’s usually here before the managers. He has his cup of coffee and waits for the team to get here to start up,” John Economos, a Beatrix Partner who nominated Hall for the award, said.

Hall took the top spot for the award.

"We're not shocked because we love him so much, but it’s a cool honor for him," Economos said.

Hall said he stood out among the other nominees because he is completely blind.

"I got carjacked in 1994. I got shot in my right eye, the bullet went straight across the left eye," he said. "My mother told me, ‘Boy, you ain't a quitter. Get up and get out there and do your thing.'”

Although dealt a bad hand, he didn't let it slow him down.

"When I came here, I felt like I was at home. They treated me like I was family, didn’t discriminate toward me or treat me different than anybody else," Hall said.

Now with the new title and accolades, Hall hopes his story can inspire others with a disability.

"Do the best that you can and take it one day at a time," he said.