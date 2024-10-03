Meet Illinois' richest people, according to Forbes Magazine

A new ranking of the wealthiest Americans has identified the richest people in Illinois, with an heir to the Walton family fortune and the state’s governor in the mix.

According to the Forbes 400, released this week, Lukas Walton’s net worth has risen to $33.9 billion, leaving him as the richest person in Illinois. He was worth $24.2 billion last year, an increase of 40%, according to the publication.

His net worth ranks 25th in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Walton is the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton. His father John was killed in a 2005 plane crash, with Lukas inheriting one-third of his fortune.

Walton works as an investor in various environmental initiatives, including on the board of directors of the Walton Family Foundation.

Walton also operates the Builders Initiative, which invests in non-profits, businesses and other organizations working to encourage sustainable practices in an effort to combat climate change.

Walton was encouraged to study sustainable practices after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at the age of 3. His mother credits an “all-natural diet” in helping him recover from the illness, inspiring him to work toward protecting the natural world, according to his biography on the Walton Family Foundation website.

His uncle Jim Walton is the richest person in the state of Arkansas and the 13th-richest person in America, with a fortune of $95.9 billion.

Lukas Walton became the richest person in Illinois in 2023 after Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, moved to Florida. He is the second-richest person in that state with a fortune of $43 billion, with only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos having a larger net worth at $197 billion.

Patrick Ryan, CEO and founder of Ryan Specialty Holdings, ranks second in Illinois with a fortune of $12.3 billion, up from $10.1 billion last year.

Carl Cook is the wealthiest person in Indiana. He is the CEO of Cook Group, a manufacturer of medical devices. His personal net worth of $10.7 billion is 89th nationally.

Indianapolis Colts owner James Irsay is worth $4.8 billion, 278th nationally and third in Indiana.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s net worth of $3.7 billion ranks him 359th nationally. His sister Penny Pritzker has a net worth of $4.1 billion, while Hyatt chairman Tom Pritzker’s net worth is $6.8 billion, fourth-highest among Illinois residents.