Meet Elvis, the only dog who didn't find a forever home at recent Anti-Cruelty Society event

A Chicago animal shelter is seeking a forever home for an adorable pooch that was the only dog not to be adopted during a recent event.

According to the Anti-Cruelty Society, Elvis, a three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, was the only pup who didn’t find a home during their “Fall in Love” event in recent days.

“His giant smile lights up every room he enters,” the shelter said. “Elvis is a snuggler so he hopes you are okay giving up your personal space.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the ACS, Elvis will “do best” as the only pet in a home. He is also potty and crate-trained, and knows how to sit and lay down on command.

He has had a rough life up until now, overcoming a fractured pelvis and other injuries. Officials say he may be prone to arthritis later in life, and that he has had some issues with his left ear.

Residents can fill out applications to adopt the sweet pooch on the ACS’ website, or donate money toward his adoption fee.

More information can be found on the ACS’ website.