Meet Claude, Illinois Lottery's Newest Holiday Hamster

The Illinois Lottery launched its annual holiday campaign Tuesday, introducing Claude the Hamster as its newest star this season.

Claude was chosen as the holiday campaign's celebrity hamster due to his love of scratching, according to the Illinois Lottery.

"The Lottery is bringing a little cheer to the holidays by sharing some behind the scenes footage of its recent shoot with celebrity hamster Claude - and giving viewers the chance to win prizes," a release said.

Viewers can "gift" different items to the hamster and see how he reacts for a chance to win prizes and "bring some joy to the holiday season," the Lottery said.

Claude is available to watch live at www.WatchClaude.com

"Knowing how much our pets have helped us get through 2020, the Lottery is giving viewers the chance to see more of Claude with some exclusive behind the scenes footage of this celebrity hamster," the Illinois Lottery said.

As part of the holiday campaign, the Lottery encouraged people ages 18 and older who visit the website to view Claude to enter the Illinois Lottery Holiday instant ticket bundles. The 10 winners will be selected each week of December.