Medieval Times' Schaumburg Castle to Reopen By Late April

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament aims to reopen its Schaumburg castle by late April after closing more than a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, its leadership announced Tuesday.

“We see a light at the end of the tunnel and soon valiant knights on horseback will be charging through it,” said Perico Montaner, Medieval Times president and CEO, in a statement. “In consultation with health experts and government officials we’ve created a substantial reopening plan that ensures our guests and staff remain safe, without compromising the majesty and excitement fans expect from our tournaments.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In line with Illinois' expansion of Phase 4 guidelines, which allows 25 percent capacity at indoor performing arts venues accommodating more than 200 people, Medieval Times said guests will be "socially distanced in the 85,000-square-foot castle while cheering their favorite knight from behind the safety of securely-positioned masks."

This would mark the seventh of 10 Medieval Times castles across the country to reopen.

All guests must wear masks and get a contactless temperature screening before entering. Occupancy will be reduced to 25 percent, and all parties will be seated a minimum of six feet apart in the Grand Ceremonial Arena.

In addition, the group outlined additional precautions including, "high-touch areas disinfected multiple times per show, digital menus accessible through smartphones and disposable table cards, team members screened prior to the start of each shift, team members will wear a mask at all times and gloves while handling food or drinks, and disposable silverware available upon request."

Tickets, available to purchase online, include a four-course meal and a two-hour jousting tournament.