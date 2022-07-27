Driver, Resident Seriously Injured After SUV Crashes Into Crystal Lake Home

Two people were airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into a Crystal Lake Home Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7:03 p.m., first responders were called to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a residence in the 100 block of Heather Drive. Photos provided to NBC 5 showed a vehicle slanted, with one wheel appearing to rest on a porch railing.

The initial investigation revealed an SUV was heading eastbound on Ballard Road, when for unknown reasons the vehicle continued through the intersection of Briarwood Road before it left the roadway and hit a garage and residence, police said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. An adult inside the residence was also airlifted to the hospital and said to have life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.