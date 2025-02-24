Cook County

Medical examiner IDs man shot and killed outside south suburban bar and restaurant

The shooting occurred Sunday morning while two parties were attempting to leave the parking lot, according to police

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after being shot outside of a suburban Glenwood bar and grill on Sunday morning.

According to Glenwood police, officers were called to the Chug a Lug restaurant in the 18400 block of South Halsted at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

When officers arrived, they found the 31-year-old victim lying on the ground, having suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim, identified as James Honey by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, later died at the hospital.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred after the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with another group as they were attempting to leave the restaurant’s parking lot. One of the individuals in that group fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Glenwood Mayor Ron Gardiner issued a statement Sunday, describing the shooting as an “isolated incident” that occurred outside of the building, and emphasizing the restaurant’s owners are “committed” to increasing security protocols.

“This tragedy is unacceptable and has no place in our community or any other,” the mayor said. “One person’s senseless decision has left the victim’s family and friends devastated and we are keeping them in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

The mayor also said he will organize a summit on gun violence to help seek solutions and to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Local

Kankakee County 4 hours ago

Driver dies after vehicle strikes tree in Kankakee County, child injured

Chicago Blackhawks 4 hours ago

Blackhawks organist works his last game after 33 seasons with the team

Representatives of the restaurant say they are fully cooperating with Glenwood police, and that they will turn over all requested information to help solve the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cook County
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us