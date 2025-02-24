Medical examiner IDs man shot and killed outside south suburban bar and restaurant

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after being shot outside of a suburban Glenwood bar and grill on Sunday morning.

According to Glenwood police, officers were called to the Chug a Lug restaurant in the 18400 block of South Halsted at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the 31-year-old victim lying on the ground, having suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim, identified as James Honey by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, later died at the hospital.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred after the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with another group as they were attempting to leave the restaurant’s parking lot. One of the individuals in that group fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Glenwood Mayor Ron Gardiner issued a statement Sunday, describing the shooting as an “isolated incident” that occurred outside of the building, and emphasizing the restaurant’s owners are “committed” to increasing security protocols.

“This tragedy is unacceptable and has no place in our community or any other,” the mayor said. “One person’s senseless decision has left the victim’s family and friends devastated and we are keeping them in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

The mayor also said he will organize a summit on gun violence to help seek solutions and to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Representatives of the restaurant say they are fully cooperating with Glenwood police, and that they will turn over all requested information to help solve the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.