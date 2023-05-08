Woman, Child Injured After Falling Onto Interstate 90 Near Jane Byrne Interchange

A woman and child were transported to area hospitals on Monday afternoon after falling from an overpass along Interstate 90 near the Jane Byrne interchange, according to authorities.

According to officials, at around 12:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Dan Ryan Expressway and Harrison Street for a report of someone threatening to jump from a bridge. When they arrived, they transported a woman and a young child to area hospitals, both of whom appeared to have fallen from an overpass.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the child was said to have non-life threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported ramps from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the Eisenhower Expressway are blocked for a police investigation.